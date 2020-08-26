https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-trump-dead-heat/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Shock: 1-point separates Biden 46%-Trump 45%, race a dead heat.@Rasmussen_Poll has a 4-point divide recently, and some have shown a 15-point Biden lead…until now.
https://t.co/eBgIQlT52h
— Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) August 26, 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump in the 2020 presidential race, once as high as 15 points in some polls, has been cut to just 1 point in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets.
#Biden, #Trump In Near Tie… https://t.co/ooAScLJoOf #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Q2DvhKxXD9
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 26, 2020