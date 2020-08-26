https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marshablackburn-lawenforcement-defunding/2020/08/26/id/984054

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn, promised that Democrats won’t “cancel” the heroes in law enforcement who put their lives on the line to protect this country.

“America is a nation of heroes,” Blackburn said. “When I see law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every single day to keep our communities safe, in spite of the hatred thrown at them.”

Blackburn said Democrats continue to attack the people who protect our communities just to score political points.

“As hard as Democrats try, they can’t cancel our heroes. They can’t contest their bravery, and they can’t dismiss the powerful sense of service that lives deep in their souls. So they try to defund them, our military, our police, even ICE. To take away their tools to keep us safe,” Blackburn said. “Leftists try to turn them into villains. they want to cancel them. But I am here to tell you these heroes can’t be canceled.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their radical allies try to destroy these heroes because if there are no heroes to inspire us, government can control us. They close our churches. They keep the liquor stores and abortion clinics open.

Blackburn said Democrats send mixed signals by telling people to keep safe from coronavirus by staying home while urging people to take the streets to engage in unrest.

“They say we can’t gather in community groups, but encourage protests, riots, and looting in the streets. If the Democrats had their way, they would keep you locked in your house until you become dependent on the government for everything. That sounds a lot like communist China to me. Maybe that is why Joe Biden is so soft on them. Why Nancy Pelosi says that China would prefer Joe Biden. I bet they would.

Blackburn added, “But President Trump has stood up for our heroes every day. He stood by our law enforcement, our military, and the freedoms we hold dear. He has made good on his promise to put America first, and I hope you will stand with me as we send him back for four more years with a clear message to the Democrats: you will never cancel our heroes.”

