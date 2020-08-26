https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-riots-looting-break-out-in-minneapolis-after-murder-suspect-commits-suicide-police-release-video/

Rioting and looting once again broke out in Democrat-controlled Minneapolis on Wednesday night after the police were falsely accused of shooting a black man. Law enforcement officials quickly released a video showing that the man, who they said was a murder suspect, shot and killed himself.

“Groups of people are looting multiple stores in downtown Minneapolis,” FOX9 News reported. “Social media posts show images of people damaging items in a Target as well as broken windows of surrounding stores. Haskell’s liquor store and the Medical Arts building also appear to have been looted.”

Law enforcement officials, who were after the suspect for his alleged connection to a deadly shooting earlier in the day, released a video of the suspect that confirmed that the suspect shot himself as police arrived on scene.

“We’ve got cops from all over the Twin Cities coming out here to maintain order because the citizens of Minneapolis and Hennepin County deserve to feel safe,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson. “The people causing problems are going to go to jail tonight.”

Looting is now taking place at the Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis after a man committed suicide while being pursued by police. Any excuse to riot. pic.twitter.com/gWrLpc8eoJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

Ppl breaking windows while police look on from inside pic.twitter.com/SzCoSDFnte — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) August 27, 2020

Looting and violence has erupted in Minneapolis after a man shot himself as police approached him. How is this the fault of the police? pic.twitter.com/hkvYlMIIqv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

Looting in downtown Minneapolis. Haskell’s liquor store and Medical Arts building included. This is all linked to alleged suicide of suspect in earlier homicide. Crowds down here were convinced he was shot by police. pic.twitter.com/zaIKUw8IlC — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

Sheriff deputies in riot gear just showed up. People continue to try and cross the line they’re holding. I heard them say they are about to start making arrests. pic.twitter.com/4AIApwPwSx — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

