https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/border-immigrants-officials-trump/2020/08/26/id/984006

Customs and Border Patrol officials allegedly weighed installing a microwave weapon at the U.S. border to keep immigrants out following orders by President Donald Trump to take “extreme action” to stop migrants from coming in, reports The New York Times.

The “heat ray,” designed by the U.S. military, uses extremely short radio waves to heat the top layer of the skin, causing an intense burning sensation. The CBP officials suggested deploying the weapon in 2018, 15 days ahead of the midterm elections.

The Times says it is not known whether Trump knew of the microwave suggestion.

Trump has floated installing flesh-piercing spikes on the border wall, building a moat filled with alligators and snakes and shooting migrants in the legs.

The president’s hardline stance on immigration is a sticking point in the 2020 election, though his supporters at the Republican National Convention have given the impression that Trump administration policy has been welcoming to legal immigrants, people trying to become American citizens and refugees fleeing government persecution.

Trump will have reduced legal immigration by 49 percent since taking office, according to a National Foundation for American Policy analysis. The naturalization for many applicants has also slowed – over 100,000 immigrants have been waiting to become U.S. citizens due to administration policies and COVID-related issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

