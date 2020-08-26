https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-kenosha-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse-arrested-and-charged-with-1st-degree-murder/

Photo of man who was chasing Kyle Rittenhouse with pistol

17 year-old arrested after 2 killed during self-defense in Kenosha

The alleged gunman was arrested Wednesday in Antioch, Illinois, police said. He was identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse and is expected to be charged in Kenosha County with first-degree intentional homicide, police said.

Two people were killed Tuesday night and a third was wounded.

The suspect with the gun stumbles and falls, and as he is approached by people in the crowd, he fires three or four shots from a seated position, hitting at least two people, including one who falls over and another who stumbles away to cries of “Medic! Medic!”

A witness, Julio Rosas, 24, said that when the gunman stumbled and fell, “two people jumped onto him and there was a struggle for control of his rifle. At that point during the struggle, he just began to fire multiple rounds and that dispersed people near him.”

“The rifle was being jerked around in all directions while it was being fired,” Rosas said.

In the cellphone footage, as the crowd scatters, the gunman stands up and continues walking down the street as police cars arrive. The man puts up his hands and walks toward the squad cars, with someone in the crowd yelling at police that the man had just shot someone, but several of the cars drive past him toward the people who had been shot.

In the wake of the killings, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized the sending of 500 members of the National Guard to Kenosha, doubling the number of troops. The governor’s office said he is working with other states to bring in additional National Guard members and law officers. Authorities also announced a 7 p.m. curfew, an hour earlier than the night before.

“A senseless tragedy like this cannot happen again,” the governor said in a statement. “I again ask those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights please do so peacefully and safely, as so many did last night. I also ask the individuals who are not there to exercise those rights to please stay home and let local first responders, law enforcement and members of the Wisconsin National Guard do their jobs.”

Kenosha County officials, including the sheriff and the Kenosha police chief, announced that the start of Wednesday night’s curfew would be moved up to 7 p.m. from 8 p.m

BREAKING: A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two people at Jacob Blake protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://t.co/RqbOyPsHvv — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2020

Chased by an armed mob…

The 17-year-old accused of shooting three people at the #Kenosha riot after being chased by an armed mob has been arrested & charged with murder. https://t.co/pu4NWjPFCd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

Every Angle of Shooting

[embedded content]

They were chasing him with guns…

They were chasing him with guns. pic.twitter.com/cIamIFGQ9s — The American Truth (@17AmericanTruth) August 26, 2020

And they threw a firebomb at him as he was running away…

A Molotov cocktail appears to have been thrown at the shooter in Kenosha before he fired at the first victim. pic.twitter.com/DPVgjepDsb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

Most comprehensive view of the #Kenosha shooting so far. pic.twitter.com/tPpBcdrLR2 — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) August 26, 2020

Notice the weapon in his right hand

