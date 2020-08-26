https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-mass-looting-riots-minnesota-possible-police-shooting-shots-fired-streets-video/

There was another possible police shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday night.

But from video it looks like it was a suicide.

Police said the man committed suicide but onlookers screamed at the police, “You killed him!”

BREAKING: Man shot near police —police say it was a suicide [self-inflicted] while witness say the officers shot the man; people are now rioting. #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/K4T0ubHEcT — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 27, 2020

Here is another angle of the shooting. It appears it could have been a suicide.

TRENDING: INSANE VIDEO: 17-Year-Old Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse Identified as Kenosha Shooter — Was Jumped on the Street by Rioters — Shot Three People, Killing Two — Charged with Murder

If people are willing to burn down neighborhoods, destroy and kill on behalf of violent criminal sex offenders, they will riot for anyone—including someone who kills himself. This is #BlackLivesMatter. https://t.co/3VZt8yeGhY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

The mob took over the streets again.

And the Democrat leaders are missing once again.

The rioters looted and destroyed the Starbucks.

Target was looted and destroyed by rioters.

BREAKING: Tensions rising after an officer involved shooting in #Minneapolis, Minnesota. Police clearing out and guarding a Target store. pic.twitter.com/XP2HdvPHud — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 27, 2020

Shots were fired in the streets.

This is insane.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

