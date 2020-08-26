https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-mass-looting-riots-minnesota-possible-police-shooting-shots-fired-streets-video/

There was another possible police shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday night.
But from video it looks like it was a suicide.

Police said the man committed suicide but onlookers screamed at the police, “You killed him!”

Here is another angle of the shooting. It appears it could have been a suicide.

17-Year-Old Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse Identified as Kenosha Shooter — Was Jumped on the Street by Rioters — Shot Three People, Killing Two — Charged with Murder

The mob took over the streets again.
And the Democrat leaders are missing once again.

The rioters looted and destroyed the Starbucks.

Target was looted and destroyed by rioters.

Shots were fired in the streets.

This is insane.

