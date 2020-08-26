https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-trump-to-send-national-guard-to-kenosha-wisconsin-at-governors-request/
KENOSHA MANHUNT: Police Search for Suspect After 2 Shot Dead, 1 Wounded During Jacob Blake Protests
posted by Hannity Staff – 6 hours ago
Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin are searching for a suspect who opened-fire during Jacob Blake protests overnight; killing two people and injuring another as civil unrest swept the city.
“Officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired and multiple gunshot victims near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. Two people were killed, and a third was rushed to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement,” reports Fox News.
“Videos on social media showed a chaotic scene after nightfall, as crowds seemed to chase a man carrying a rifle down the street, before eventually knocking him to the ground and trying to grab his weapon, Reuters reported. A bloodied man was seen with what appeared to be a serious arm wound. Another video showed a man with a head injury as crowds gathered around him to treat him,” adds Fox.
WISCONSIN BURNING: Kenosha Owner Views Destruction, Says ‘We Didn’t Do Anything to Anybody’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago
A local business owner in Kenosha, Wisconsin witnessed the damage caused by overnight rioting Tuesday; telling reporters “we didn’t do anything to anybody, why did this happen?”
“I got up and came down here. What I see I was not prepared for. I knew it was going to be a disaster, but I didn’t know it would be this bad,” he said. “It’s tough. This is a business that my parents started 40 years ago. 31 years ago they bought this building.”
“It’s emotionally hurtful. We didn’t do anything to anybody. Why do we deserve it?” he asked.
“We didn’t do anything to anybody. Why did we deserve it?”
A small business owner in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is in pain after his business was burned down amid rioting in the city.pic.twitter.com/J0HhTErk3r
