posted by Hannity Staff – 6 hours ago

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin are searching for a suspect who opened-fire during Jacob Blake protests overnight; killing two people and injuring another as civil unrest swept the city.

“Officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired and multiple gunshot victims near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. Two people were killed, and a third was rushed to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement,” reports Fox News.

“Videos on social media showed a chaotic scene after nightfall, as crowds seemed to chase a man carrying a rifle down the street, before eventually knocking him to the ground and trying to grab his weapon, Reuters reported. A bloodied man was seen with what appeared to be a serious arm wound. Another video showed a man with a head injury as crowds gathered around him to treat him,” adds Fox.

