https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-riots-looting-break-out-in-minneapolis-after-murder-suspect-commits-suicide-police-release-video

Rioting and looting once again broke out in Democrat-controlled Minneapolis on Wednesday night after the police were falsely accused of shooting a black man. Law enforcement officials quickly released a video showing that the man, who they said was a murder suspect, shot and killed himself.

“Groups of people are looting multiple stores in downtown Minneapolis,” FOX9 News reported. “Social media posts show images of people damaging items in a Target as well as broken windows of surrounding stores. Haskell’s liquor store and the Medical Arts building also appear to have been looted.”

Law enforcement officials, who were after the suspect for his alleged connection to a deadly shooting earlier in the day, released a video of the suspect that confirmed that the suspect shot himself as police arrived on scene.

“We’ve got cops from all over the Twin Cities coming out here to maintain order because the citizens of Minneapolis and Hennepin County deserve to feel safe,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson. “The people causing problems are going to go to jail tonight.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...