Shootings reportedly broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night after the state’s Democrat governor had reportedly refused help from the Trump administration to stop the violence.

This latest development in Kenosha, which has a Democrat mayor, comes after Gov. Tony Evers (D) reportedly refused help from the Trump administration that law enforcement said that they needed to maintain peace.

“I got a call today from congressman who represents that district, and from Senator Johnson as well, really just pleading for help, saying that the local sheriff and the mayor and police chief need some additional assistance,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said. “I got on the phone right away and offered assistance in the form of additional National Guard help.”

Meadows added, “The president was on the phone with the governor today … we have National Guard standing by, and if the general for the National Guard [in Kenosha] needs additional help, we’re there to do it, but today, that request was denied by the governor.”

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Another angle of the shooting and moments after. Can see @RichieMcGinniss and others on scene giving aid. He was right next to the victim when the shooting happened.pic.twitter.com/CVfdc1DIQx — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

Holy shit gunshots I think pic.twitter.com/YVM3VGmatQ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

