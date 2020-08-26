https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-shots-fired-kenosha-one-person-shot-head-looting-car-shop-graphic-video/

Riots and protests erupted Tuesday evening for the third night in a row in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

BLM rioters began destroying another car shop in Kenosha Tuesday night when shots were fired.

One person was shot in the head while looting a car shop.

The person who was shot was losing a lot of blood and was sent to the ER.

It is unclear who shot the looter.

The gunshot victim being carried across the street to the hospital:

Another angle – Man down:

There is a second gunshot victim!

Video of the second gunshot victim – Man carrying a rifle tripped and fell and he fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him:

Additional gunshot victim screaming for a medic (graphic):

This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.

