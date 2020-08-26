https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-shots-fired-kenosha-one-person-shot-head-looting-car-shop-graphic-video/
Riots and protests erupted Tuesday evening for the third night in a row in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting Sunday.
BLM rioters began destroying another car shop in Kenosha Tuesday night when shots were fired.
One person was shot in the head while looting a car shop.
The person who was shot was losing a lot of blood and was sent to the ER.
It is unclear who shot the looter.
WATCH:
BREAKING they shot someone in the head at the #KENOSHA riot RIGHT NOW
I repeat someone has been shot in what appears to be the head while looting a car shop
I can not confirm the exact wound location but he’s white and losing a lot of blood
I will update who shot him! pic.twitter.com/xZ6v5mpI82
— ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020
The gunshot victim being carried across the street to the hospital:
WATCH:
The victim is at the hospital. @RichieMcGinniss is there (he’s okay). Said he believes a second gunshot victim just arrived pic.twitter.com/jZf9v9fuqK
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020
Another angle – Man down:
Shots fired in #Kenosha .. man down pic.twitter.com/lwsYLDWPln
— wlctv.ca (@wlctv_ca) August 26, 2020
There is a second gunshot victim!
Video of the second gunshot victim – Man carrying a rifle tripped and fell and he fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him:
🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020
Additional gunshot victim screaming for a medic (graphic):
Kenosha pic.twitter.com/n1TyYzT99u
— special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) August 26, 2020
This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.