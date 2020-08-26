https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-shots-fired-kenosha-one-person-shot-head-looting-car-shop-graphic-video/

Riots and protests erupted Tuesday evening for the third night in a row in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

BLM rioters began destroying another car shop in Kenosha Tuesday night when shots were fired.

One person was shot in the head while looting a car shop.

The person who was shot was losing a lot of blood and was sent to the ER.

It is unclear who shot the looter.

WATCH:

BREAKING they shot someone in the head at the #KENOSHA riot RIGHT NOW I repeat someone has been shot in what appears to be the head while looting a car shop I can not confirm the exact wound location but he’s white and losing a lot of blood I will update who shot him! pic.twitter.com/xZ6v5mpI82 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

The gunshot victim being carried across the street to the hospital:

WATCH:

The victim is at the hospital. @RichieMcGinniss is there (he’s okay). Said he believes a second gunshot victim just arrived pic.twitter.com/jZf9v9fuqK — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

Another angle – Man down:

There is a second gunshot victim!

Video of the second gunshot victim – Man carrying a rifle tripped and fell and he fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him:

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Additional gunshot victim screaming for a medic (graphic):

