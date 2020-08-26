https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-teen-suspected-in-kenosha-shooting-taken-into-custody-in-illinois-charged-with-first-degree-murder

A 17-year-old Antioch, Illinois, man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday night that left two people dead and one injured.

The teen is not a Wisconsin resident. He was taken into custody by Antioch police on morning and is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Lake County, Illinois, just south of the Illinois-Wisconsin border. He is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to the charging document, which was issued in Kenosha.

The Daily Dot, which broke the story, notes that the alleged shooter is being labeled a “fugitive of justice” because he fled back to his home state after the incident, which occurred just before midnight local time.

“[The alleged shooter] fled the state of Wisconsin with the intent to avoid prosecution for that offense,” the document reads. It also notes that the teen will be charged with “first-degree intentional homicide” when he appears in bond court on Friday morning.

The Antioch Police Department has yet to issue a statement on the matter but law enforcement sources confirmed the arrest to The Daily Wire.

Kenosha, Wisconsin, police began a manhunt for the suspect last night, after a viral video emerged appearing to show an armed white man running down the street wielding what appears to be a long gun or rifle. The video shows another man chasing the suspect then knocking him down and informing bystanders that the armed man ” shot someone.”

As the Daily Wire reported earlier Wednesday, the video then shows a struggle, with the armed man firing off at least two shots. Kenosha police say three people were injured in the altercation. Two were killed. One remains in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The victims have not yet been publicly identified.

Kenosha police issued a statement asking residents for assistance in identifying the armed man in the video. They later told the New York Times that they suspected the man may be one of a number of “self-styled militias guarding a gas station,” and that he could be an out-of-town “vigilante.” Wednesday morning, the Kenosha Police Department noted to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinent that they believed an arrest was imminent.

The FBI is also believed to be assisting police.

Unrest in Kenosha is now in its fourth day following an officer-involved shooting that left 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a black man, in critical condition. Blake was shot at least seven times in the back during an altercation with Kenosha Police. Now viral-video shows some of the incident, but notably depicts Blake reaching down into the open driver-side door of a gray SUV as a Kenosha police officer holds the back of his shirt.

That officer is believed to have fired several rounds at Blake, hitting him in the back. Blake’s family told reporters Tuesday that they believe he is now paralyzed from the waist down.

UPDATE: “Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha, which has seen three straight nights of unrest since the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.”

This article has been expanded after publication to include additional information.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

