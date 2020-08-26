https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/08/26/breaking-two-dead-in-multiple-overnight-shootings-amid-kenosha-antifa-and-blm-riots-n845402

Three people were shot overnight in Kenosha, Wisc., after violence erupted during the third straight night of rioting and looting in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Two of those shot have died, according to the City of Kenosha Police Department, and a third was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“On August 25, 2020, at about 11:45 pm Kenosha Police, along with assisting agencies, responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims,” Kenosha Police explained in a media release. “The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Earlier in the day police had ordered an 8 p.m. curfew.

Shots could be heard ringing out shortly after midnight local time.

Drew Hernandez captured the video of the aftermath of the shooting.

BREAKING: RIOTER HAS BEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD pic.twitter.com/l1NYqUYpD3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Antifa and BLM comrades tended to the man who had been shot, yelling, “Call the police, call the police!”

The riots are anti-police and the groups involved have been calling for abolishing the police.

Julio Rosas of our sister site Townhall captured video of what appears to be the second shooting. Rifle shots could be heard ringing out.

Rosas wrote, “Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him.

(Warning: Graphic video)

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Here’s video of the man’s wounds, I recorded him being shot in Kenosha. His right arm is badly damaged. Credit: @ louriealex (instagram) pic.twitter.com/iE8vUG27mb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Elijah Schaffer, who has been covering the antifa and BLM riots around the country, reports from the scene that someone defending the property did the shooting.

“ADDITIONAL INFO: the alleged shooter was defending the property Rumors are another man was shot in the arm but I cannot confirm via another journalist I was there when the shots were fired, they were aimed at the vehicle. I filmed the victim within seconds of being shot

ADDITIONAL INFO: the alleged shooter was defending the property Rumors are another man was shot in the arm but I cannot confirm via another journalist I was there when the shots were fired, they were aimed at the vehicle. I filmed the victim within seconds of being shot — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Drew Hernandez reported that after the shooting, rioters set a fire.

Arsonists have set a car on fire at the car dealer where the rioter was shot in the head The rioters were about to torch the property in retaliation but police showed up in time to stop them #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/qwPCBUr9wq — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Rioters and looters in Kenosha have taken up much the same tactics as Portland antifa. One of the leaders of the domestic terrorist group in Portland, Luis Marquez, crowed about what it meant: war.

Antifa-connected livestreams claimed the shootings were committed by right-wing groups on the scene to protect local property after multiple businesses were burned down the night before.

The “Kenosha Guard,” which claimed to have had 3,000 RSVPs from people willing to protect the city, began gathering hours before the riots.

They deployed themselves around essential businesses in the riot areas.

More armed indivduals defending another local gas station #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/nzB0AQARZm — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 26, 2020

Like Oregon and Washington before them, the Wisconsin governor has forbidden a federalized National Guard to be used to stop the violence.

President Trump offered to send them again on Tuesday.

Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin. It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

With the shootings in the wee hours of Wednesday in Kenosha, and the seemingly never-ending riots in the Pacific Northwest, there may not be any choice but to send in the Guard to stop the riots. After all, non-rioters deserve protection, too.

Perhaps the Democratic governors will see, now that their pet protesters and shock troops have gotten hurt, that it’s time to save them from themselves.

