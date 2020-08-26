https://hannity.com/media-room/bring-it-on-lindsey-graham-dares-james-comey-to-come-in-under-oath-and-testify/

BOMBSHELL: DOJ Finds Comey ‘DEFIED AUTHORITY’ as FBI Director

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.06.18

A watchdog agency for the Department of Justice has concluded that former FBI Director James Comey “defied authority” during his time as the head of the agency, reports those with inside knowledge of the upcoming report.

According to ABC News, sources are saying an early draft of the report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz used the term “insubordinate” while describing Comey’s tenure at the nation’s premier law enforcement agency.

The report goes on to slam former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s behavior surrounding the DOJ’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

It remains unclear when a full draft of Horowitz’ report will be released to the public.

President Trump demanded the release of the material on social media Tuesday, asking “What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey?”

“Hope report is not being changed and made weaker!” he added.

Read the full story here.