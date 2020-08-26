https://hannity.com/media-room/bring-it-on-lindsey-graham-dares-james-comey-to-come-in-under-oath-and-testify/
BOMBSHELL: DOJ Finds Comey ‘DEFIED AUTHORITY’ as FBI Director
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.06.18
A watchdog agency for the Department of Justice has concluded that former FBI Director James Comey “defied authority” during his time as the head of the agency, reports those with inside knowledge of the upcoming report.
According to ABC News, sources are saying an early draft of the report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz used the term “insubordinate” while describing Comey’s tenure at the nation’s premier law enforcement agency.
The report goes on to slam former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s behavior surrounding the DOJ’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.
It remains unclear when a full draft of Horowitz’ report will be released to the public.
President Trump demanded the release of the material on social media Tuesday, asking “What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey?”
“Hope report is not being changed and made weaker!” he added.
BREAKING NOW: DOJ Inspector General Report Confirms James Comey ‘Violated FBI Policy’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.29.19
The Department of Justice released their highly-anticipated review of James Comey’s practices before his firing by President Trump Thursday; confirming the former FBI bureau boss had “violated” procedures by documenting his conversations with the Commander-in-Chief and other infractions.
“The DOJ inspector general says ex-FBI Director James Comey violated policies with memos documenting private conversations with President Trump,” reports Fox News.
“By not immediately reporting that he had provided Memo 2 to his attorneys when Comey first learned that the FBI had designated a small portion of Memo 2 as classified at the ‘CONFIDENTIAL’ level, Comey violated FBI policy,” writes the report.
Inspector General: Justice Department declined to prosecute Comey. For our part: ‘We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement.’ https://t.co/CC4y3Srj8B
— Byron York (@ByronYork) August 29, 2019
“Comey’s actions violated Department or FBI policy, or the terms of Comey’s FBI Employment Agreement. As described in this report, we conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement,” adds the review. “We have previously faulted Comey for acting unilaterally and inconsistent with Department policy.103 Comey’s unauthorized disclosure of sensitive law enforcement information about the Flynn investigation merits similar criticism. In a country built on the rule of law, it is of utmost importance that all FBI employees adhere to Department and FBI policies, particularly when confronted by what appear to be extraordinary circumstances or compelling personal convictions. Comey had several other lawful options available to him to advocate for the appointment of a Special Counsel, which he told us was his goal in making the disclosure. What was not permitted was the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive investigative information, obtained during the course of FBI employment, in order to achieve a personally desired outcome.”
