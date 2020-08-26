https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/british-government-issued-blanket-dnr-order-elder-care-homes/

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, officials for the British government’s National Health Service ordered care homes for the elderly to implement blanket “Do Not Resuscitate” orders, a report has found.

Ten percent of home-care staff complied with the DNR order without consultation with family members, nursing staff or the residents themselves, according to the report by the Queen’s Nursing Institute, the London Telegraph reported.

The report’s author, Professor Alison Leary, has called for an investigation.

TRENDING: ‘It’s full of crap, just like you’: GOP mayor responds to insults by naming sewage plant after left-wing comedian

Deborah Alsina, chief executive of the Independent Age charity, said, “Do not resuscitate orders should, wherever possible, be made in consultation with the person concerned and their family and be based on fitness to be treated, as well as personal preference.”

A DNR order mean doctors will not attempt to restart a patient’s heart with defibrillators or cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.

Leary, an expert in health care, said she was surprised to see so many people come forward regarding the DNR order.

“Ten percent of the respondents raised an issue, because they were either blanket decisions for whole populations, or they were imposed without discussion with the care home or the family or the residents, and that is really worrying,” she said of her survey.

Jonathan Ashworth, the Labour Party’s shadow health secretary, said it was “scandalous.”

The British Medical Association and the Royal College of Nursing said such orders should be in place only after discussions with the patients and their family members.

“Older people should not have their choice and control removed regarding how their life ends, simply because of their chronological age,” Alsina said.

“Older people need to be given clear information so they can make the decision that’s right for them. This new research shows that sadly, in many cases, people seem to have had their wishes and preferences ignored.”

Doctors were asking elderly residents of care homes to sign a form agreeing not to be taken to hospitals if they fell ill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

