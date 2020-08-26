http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IBFroSOBzLg/

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, formerly a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, tied President Donald Trump to the civil unrest in Kenosha, WI and other places around the country.

He argued there would be no reason for the situation to change or get better should Trump be re-elected in November.

Host Bret Baier asked the former South Bend, IN mayor, if Democrats were giving Republicans an “issue” to attack them with.

“I think Democrats have always been clear that we support the peaceful right to protest and also that we believe in nonviolent protest,” Buttigieg replied. “We also have to address what the underlying issues here, and the simple reality is that we are seeing more and more chaos and violence under the Trump presidency, and there’s no reason we would expect that it would get any different or any better if he were re-elected.”

Buttigieg insisted Trump was not ideal to deal with unrest given he was the “master of chaos.”

“We’ve seen the president’s ideas of how to deal with peaceful protestors, like when he teargassed protestors in Lafayette Square, leading even military leaders to apologize and a lot of Republicans to condemn his behavior,” he said. “I wouldn’t be looking to the president for advice on how to deliver peace and stability. He is a master of chaos. He thrives on it, and I don’t think he has any interest in justice or peace when it comes to issues today, which is how to make sure we have racial justice and peace and security in our cities and every part of the country.”

“[B]ut again, the president’s strategy has obviously not helped because all of this chaos is happening on his watch,” Buttigieg added. “This is very much characteristic of living in Donald Trump’s America, and I think we’re going to see more and more of it as long as he’s in charge.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

