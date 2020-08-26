https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/c-span-callers-rnc-reveal-democrats-shifting-trump/

After the second night of the Republican National Convention, 16 of 18 callers after C-SPAN’s coverage of the event enthusiastically expressed support for President Trump, including lifelong Democrats.

C-SPAN typically divides its calls between lines set aside for Republicans, Democrats and independents.

Barb, a Democrat from Forest Lake, Minnesota, said “our convention last week is no comparison to what I’ve seen in just the last two nights,” the Gateway Pundit reported.

“What do you mean? the host asked.

TRENDING: ‘It’s full of crap, just like you’: GOP mayor responds to insults by naming sewage plant after left-wing comedian

“I’m from Minnesota, where all these riots, the burning and the looting started … and not a mention by us last week about saving our communities.”

She said the Republican convention, in contrast, “has awakened me that there is hope, that there are people that are willing to fight for us people in our communities.”

Barb, who lives in the Twin Cities area, was asked if some of the protests frightened her.

“Oh, absolutely, they’ve been seven miles away,” she said, referring to a Democratic Party leader going into a neighborhood with 200 Black Lives Matters supporters and “terrorizing innocent neighbors.”

Are many Democrats shifting to Trump in this election cycle? 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Helen a Former Democrat from Pennsylvania calling into CSPAN tonight CSPAN Host: “Helen, who did you vote for in 2016?” Helen: “I didn’t vote for @realDonaldTrump, but I am now. Most definitely!” Helen on riots across America: “Is that what we really want? I don’t think so.” pic.twitter.com/dnchZmLuCz — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 26, 2020

Helen from Pennsylvania said after Tuesday’s RNC that she did not vote for Trump in 2016 but will vote for him this fall.

She commented on the rioting across the nation.

“Is that what we really want? I don’t think so.”

‘I am not that’

Another caller, an immigrant who said she’s no longer a Democrat, said that the “way the Democrat Party has gone to the extreme left — it’s appalling.”

“I am not that. I am not that,” she said.

“I will vote for Mr. Trump because I do not want the police defunded, I do not stand for the Post Office lie that the Democrats are spreading.”

She also objected to voting by mail, alluding to the concern about vote fraud should be able.

“I have and ID. I am not stupid. I’m an immigrant. I am able to provide an ID. Everybody should.

Explaining why she no longer is a Democrat, she said “they are communists, they’re socialists.”

“That is not what this country is. I love the u s. I am an immigrant. I left my country because socialism destroyed my parent’s business, and I will not stand for that.”

A CSPAN caller says that she is a former Democrat who will now be voting for President Trump: “The way the Democrat Party has gone to the extreme left — it’s appalling… I do not want the police defunded…”pic.twitter.com/YjXgzztXtx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

Rick said he’s a lifelong Democrat but is switching parties to vote for Trump.

Rick from Lorain, Ohio, said he appreciated the GOP’s “heartfelt” convention and the party’s emphasis on God.

“I just want to say that after watching the convention tonight … I am definitely changing my vote to Republican,” said Rick. “I’m going to file with the Republican Party now.”

Trump lost Lorain County to Hillary Clinton by fewer than 200 votes out of more than 130,000 cast in 2016. He won Ohio by more than 8%.

Rick said it was “the heartfelt way [the Republicans] came across to the American people.”

“I was really touched by the number of times they used the word ‘God.’ They put God into everything,” he said.

“The people on the Democratic side, at their convention — acted like they were pushing God right out of it,” he said. “And that had a lot to do with changing my mind.”

Lifelong Democrat from Ohio calls @cspan and says After watching the convention tonight I am definitely changing my vote to Republican pic.twitter.com/mMFPKGsGfX — Constitutional Republic (@CRRJA5) August 25, 2020

On Wednesday, Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey showed Trump and Biden in a virtual tie one week after Biden led by 4 points.

The new national telephone and online survey found Biden with 46% support among likely voters to Trump’s 45%. Rasmussen said the former vice president has bested Trump in every weekly survey to date, but this week’s 46% is his lowest level of support in any survey.

A study at the Socionomics Institute that shows the stock market is the key indicator in elections gives Trump an 87% chance to win.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

