Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Washington Post columnist and network contributor Jonathan Capehart said voters were choosing between “American democracy or white supremacy” with either former Vice President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump in November.

Capehart said, “The thing that worries me about this election from a macro level, what is on the ballot, ultimately, is American democracy or white supremacy. In 2016, I learned the power of white supremacy. And having seen it work in 2016, that is the thing that makes me most concerned about 2020. We’re going to see whether the American people are okay with a president who jails babies at the border, who enflames racial tensions, who bullies people private citizens and elected officials alike either from the White House podium, a campaign stage or his Twitter feed.

“Or are they going to side with the American ideal set down in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, the blood, sweat, and tears of Martin Luther King, John Lewis, Medgar Evers, Bayard Rustin and countless other people from the Civil Rights generation who have left us and who are still walking among us,” he continued. “Which America will America choose?”

