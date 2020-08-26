https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/carlyfiorina-democrats-trump-election/2020/08/26/id/984026

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina warned Democrats not to alienate voters for President Donald Trump by suggesting they are stupid.

“Democrats have perfected the art of identity politics. They have perfected the art of diminishing and dismissing anyone who disagrees with him,” Fiorina told Neil Cavuto during a Fox News on Wednesday.

“I can remember being on the campaign trail as a presidential candidate and Democrat women’s organizations calling me offensive to women because I am for life all of those things turn voters off but they also poison the politics in our country and they make it much more difficult to actually tackle problems like limiting abortion like advancing racial justice and equality end of the law.”

Over the past days, Fiorina has done a string of interviews talking about the dangers of “diminishing” the intelligence of people who could become swing voters.

She said she voted for Trump in 2016, but plans to support Joe Biden this year.

“I think we need to respect those who are different from ourselves and work together to solve problems. Joe Biden has a history of reaching across the aisle,” Fiorina said.

During an interview on Monday, Fiorina talked about the 2016 presidential election, when former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton referred to Trump supporters as being in a “basket of deplorable.” She cautioned Democrats to not make the same mistake moving forward.

“It was one of the mistakes they made in 2016, Hillary Clinton calling Trump voters deplorable,” Fiorina said during an MSNBC interview. “It’s a mistake I hope Democrats won’t make again by saying every Trump voter is stupid or racist.”

