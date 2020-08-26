https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/26/catastrophic-landfall-hurricane-laura-rapidly-intensifies-will-likely-become-a-category-4-storm/

Hurricane Laura is rapidly intensifying over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is now projected to “become a category 4 storm later today”:

The storm is expected to make landfall later tonight as a category 3 hurricane near the Texas-Louisana border:

Port Arthur, Beaumont and Lake Charles are likely to experience severe impacts from the storm:

Evacuations are underway:

And this is what officials have feared:

The ocean temperature is “ideal” for rapid intensification:

The NHC is predicting storm surge as far as 30 miles inland:

And the wind field is huge, too:

A “nightmare for emergency managers” as people need to evacuate now:

Prayers up and we’ll keep you posted.

