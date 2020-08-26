https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cuomo-governors-maintain-coronavirus-travel-rules-cdc-drops-quarantine-recommendation

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut extended their 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers coming in from most U.S. states, after the Centers for Disease Control removed their quarantine recommendation for those traveling overseas or out of state during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, after the CDC had updated its guidelines, Cuomo posted a vague tweet about public health decisions without mentioning the CDC.

“Retweet if you think public health decisions should be based on science, NOT politics,” he said.

It is unclear what Cuomo was referring to in this tweet, and his office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for clarification or comment on the CDC’s decision.

The three states currently impose a 14-day self-quarantine requirement on people arriving from 31 U.S. states and territories. Tuesday’s extension removed Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana from the list, but added Guam.

Though the two-week recommendation was removed, the federal agency did caution travelers that they can still contract the novel coronavirus while traveling.

“You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others,” the agency warns. “You and your travel companions (including children) may spread COVID-19 to other people including your family, friends, and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus.”

The CDC also recommends that travelers wear masks indoors, wash hands, maintain social distancing guidelines, and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The CDC also says that people should follow state, local, and territorial restrictions, and that “[s]taying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”

Fox News’ Amy McGorry contributed to this report.

