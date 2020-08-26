https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513691-chris-wallace-barrier-between-gop-convention-white-house-completely-blown-away

Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: This isn’t the GOP convention, ‘it’s really the Trump convention’ Trump claims Democrats ‘using COVID to steal an election’ Biden ally Coons hits back at Trump over tweet misspelling his name MORE said “the barrier was completely blown away … for good or for ill” regarding Republican National Convention speeches being broadcast from the White House, with the “Fox News Sunday” host noting that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoTrump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families Pompeo speaks to GOP convention from Jerusalem in controversial speech MORE‘s remarks at the event violated standing State Department policy.

“What stands out to me is that about two or three weeks ago, Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Harris honors Women’s Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention MORE suggested that he might make his acceptance speech at the White House,” Wallace said during Fox News coverage of the convention Tuesday evening. “And there was an uproar in Washington. Republican Senate leaders said, ‘That can’t happen. We can’t have that.’ That barrier was completely blown away tonight, for good or for ill.”

The second night of the GOP convention featured a speech by first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE from the Rose Garden and Pompeo’s pre-recorded remarks from Jerusalem.

Earlier Tuesday, Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroOvernight Defense: House panel probes Pompeo’s convention speech | UN council rejects US demand to restore Iran sanctions | Court rules against Pentagon policy slowing expedited citizenship The Hill’s Convention Report: GOP convention heads into second night | How Night One was received | NRCC chair predicts GOP will flip the House House panel to investigate Pompeo’s GOP convention speech MORE (D-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on oversight and investigations, announced an investigation into Pompeo’s speech, citing the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal officials from weighing in on elections in their official capacity, and a breach of State Department regulations.

“We do need to point out that secretaries of State have never participated in political speeches,” Wallace said. “In fact, it’s a regulation of the State Department that nobody that’s in the State Department can attend a political event, let alone participate in it. The State Department said, ‘Well, he’s operating in his personal capacity.’ But I don’t know what personal capacity a secretary of State has.”

“People can think it’s a big deal, they can think that’s a little deal, but all of this has never happened before,” he added. “And it’s worth noting.”

