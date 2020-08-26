https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513717-chuck-todd-campaigns-think-trump-could-overperform-with-black-voters-concern

“Meet the Press” host Chuck ToddCharles (Chuck) David ToddButtigieg says differences between Biden and Trump are ‘almost punching us in the face’ Sanders: No, I didn’t sign petition to get Kanye West on Wisconsin ballot Mail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify MORE on Tuesday reported that both presidential campaigns have told him that “Donald Trump could overperform with African American men,” adding that the possibility of the president overperforming with Black voters is a “concern” in former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris honors Women’s Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE‘s camp.

The reporting comes as the Republican National Convention has featured a number of high-profile Black speakers in the first two nights of the four-night event.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star Herschel Walker, congressional candidate Kim Klacik (R-Md.), Georgia General Assembly Democrat Vernon Jones and Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottKentucky AG Daniel Cameron tells Biden he’s ‘not in chains,’ touts Trump Miami mayor: Need for affordable housing is ‘another pandemic’ Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers introduce resolution condemning QAnon | US Cyber Command leader vows to ‘defend forward’ in protecting nation from cyberattacks MORE (R-S.C.), who is seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, have all sought to boost President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Harris honors Women’s Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention MORE‘s reelection bid.

“Both campaigns tell me that there is a chance that Donald Trump could overperform with African American men,” Todd said. “It’s a concern of the Biden campaign and it’s a focus of the Trump campaign.”

“The president has been stoking racial tensions,” Todd later argued. “They have been trying to do this, because they see this as a way back with suburban voters.”

Trump won 8 percent of the Black vote in 2016, a slight improvement over Republican nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyKentucky AG Daniel Cameron tells Biden he’s ‘not in chains,’ touts Trump Trump Jr. seeks to elect ‘new blood’ to Republican Party Tim Scott: Mail-in ballots ‘will work out just fine’ MORE‘s 6 percent in 2012. Trump also captured 29 percent of the Hispanic vote compared to Romney’s 27 percent.

A recent Pew Research poll shows Biden leading Trump among Black voters, 89 percent to 8 percent.

Trump regularly touted Black unemployment hitting its lowest percentage in history before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

The Black unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in February 2020 but currently stands at 14.6 percent, with jobs numbers for August coming on Sept 5.

