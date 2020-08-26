https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/church-fined-10000-holding-indoor-services-pandemic/

(KTVU) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. – A Santa Clara County church has been fined $10,000 for violating health restrictions and holding indoor services during the pandemic.

North Valley Baptist Church in Santa Clara was fined $5,000 by the county for holding indoor services on a Sunday morning and another $5,000 for holding service on a Sunday evening.

The church’s pastor says he’s being called to take a stand and will not let the county prevent his church from holding in-person service.

