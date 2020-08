https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/church-holding-outdoor-services-cited-noise-violation/

(WKYT) — LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Crossroads Church in Lexington has been holding live and in-person services every Sunday. But the changes they’ve made to move services outside have created problems for the neighborhood.

Community pastor Bryan Carter knows many are turning to their faith during this trying time.

“The two things that people missed are connecting with one another and live worship,” Carter says.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook