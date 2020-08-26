https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/26/classy-lincoln-project-senior-advisor-makes-a-funny-about-kayleigh-mcenany-her-mastectomy-and-jesus/

When the Lincoln Project isn’t jacking other people’s tweets to plagiarize, we guess its senior advisers play stand-up comic while watching the Republican National Convention. One of the early speakers Wednesday night was White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who spoke about her decision to undergo a double mastectomy.

Kayleigh McEnany talking about cancer survivors as heroes. Telling her story about testing positive for BRCA2. Talking about the support she received from POTUS and says he supports everyone like this. pic.twitter.com/LvYSPtJ9aN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 27, 2020

Absolutely incredible and brave testimony from @kayleighmcenany. Smart politics too. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 27, 2020

I got to know Kayleigh McEnany years ago. Her strength, which I’ve witnessed close up, is impressive. We’ve disagreed on nearly everything since then, but I’m proud of her for sharing her story. #RNCConvention — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 27, 2020

“With my mom, dad, husband, and Jesus Christ by my side.” Thank you @kayleighmcenany for sharing such a powerful personal story! ❤️ — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 27, 2020

Unreal bravery from @kayleighmcenany, who’s public life is in front of the cameras everyday, to share a personal healthcare story like that. Go Kayleigh! @TeamTrump and @realDonaldTrump are cheering you on 💯%! #RNC2020 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 27, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany gives a deeply personal speech on the third night of the convention, talking about her decision to undergo a preventative double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA2 gene. She says the president called her afterward. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 27, 2020

As we all know, Democrats and Never Trumpers have to find fault with each and every speaker, and Lincoln Project senior adviser and member of USA TODAY’s board of contributors Windsor Mann thought McEnany’s speech was a little confusing.

Vote for Trump because Kayleigh McEnany had a mastectomy with Jesus Christ? — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) August 27, 2020

Dear God. What is wrong with you? — Add your name (@corrcomm) August 27, 2020

You’re a disgusting piece of shit. https://t.co/VnpuM9lcbf — Ricardo Williams (@rwgs76) August 27, 2020

What is wrong with you? — Steve Soukup (@ThePolForum) August 27, 2020

This is what a Lincoln Project hack got out of that!? https://t.co/bf32vBYy9q — cr (@propatriots) August 27, 2020

Misogyny resides on the leftist lying media. https://t.co/mZYVuiti0f — Maximus No Cervix (@dphaw) August 27, 2020

And anti-Christianity.

This is the kind of shit you churn out when you join up with grifters like The Lincoln Project. https://t.co/5CV4NUQMzl — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) August 27, 2020

A lot of Mann’s followers thought that was a good one:

And now has nice tits that DHT admires. — Not on My Watch! (@tomtomlinson44) August 27, 2020

I knew she was missing something…just assumed it was a conscience. — John Mitchell (@JohnMit59945053) August 27, 2020

Do she also have a lobotomy with this Jesus Christ? — vanette osborne (@vanetteosborne) August 27, 2020

I guess we are suppose to vote for trump because she had a boob job? I’ve had friends and family that had breast tissue removed. Not that rare. But most couldn’t afford the breast augmentation after. #TrumpThreatensAmerica — Dogs 4 Biden 💕🐾🐶 (@Burrbur1) August 27, 2020

And, electively. It says a lot about what shit she’s not seen in her life that she thinks this decision, while difficult for a woman to make, is somehow profoundly moving. 🙄 — bubsgoodman (@bubsgoodman) August 27, 2020

I’ve suffered breast cancer….surely telling this story will make me appear more human and sympathetic. — Blanca (@JeffersBlanca) August 27, 2020

Yes! You get it! — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) August 27, 2020

