A CNBC poll of swing states reports likely voters are growing less concerned about COVID-19 and slightly more approving of President Donald Trump’s job performance.

Sixty-six percent of likely voters in the CNBC/Change poll of swing states said they have serious concerns about the virus, down three points from two weeks ago.

The poll included voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Forty-seven percent of voters now approve of Trump’s handling of the virus, up three points from earlier in August.

The poll surveyed 4,904 people across the six states from Friday through Sunday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.

Respondents in the poll still slightly favor former Vice President Joe Biden for president, but do not show a marked polling bounce of support after the Democrat National Convention.

State results:

Arizona: Biden 49%, Trump 47%

Florida: Biden 49%, Trump 46%

Michigan: Biden 50%, Trump 44%

North Carolina: Biden 48%, Trump 47%

Pennsylvania: Biden 49%, Trump 46%

Wisconsin: Biden 49%, Trump 44%

