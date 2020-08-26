https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/cnn-analyst-calls-high-school-student-nick-sandmann-snot-nose-entitled-kid/

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart on Tuesday viciously attacked former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann after his short speech at the Republican National Convention.

“I’m watching tonight because it’s important. But i [sic] don’t have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky,” Lockhart wrote on Twitter.

Lockhart, who served as a press secretary for former president Bill Clinton, did not point out that his network had settled a $250 million defamation lawsuit earlier this year.

Sandmann was targeted by mainstream media after a 2019 pro-life march in Washington, D.C. for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Covington stood his ground when approached by Native American activist, Nathan Phillips, who was beating a drum and staring into Sandmann’s face.

“My life changed forever in that one moment. The full war machine of the mainstream media revved up into attack mode. They did so without ever researching the full video of the incident; without ever investigating Mr. Philips’ motives; or without ever asking me for my side of the story. And do you know why? Because the truth wasn’t important,” Sandmann said at the RNC.

Sandmann sued CNN and the Washington Post for their biased coverage of the incident, eventually settling the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuits.

Critics ripped Lockhart on Twitter.

“It seems like CNN still hasn’t learned their lesson about smearing and slandering an innocent teen,” NewsBusters news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro tweeted.

“Your bosses at CNN defamed this kid. The entitled snot nose idiots were from CNN … not the other way around,” National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker told the former Clinton press secretary.

Joe Lockhart enjoys picking on an 18-year-old who has a far greater net worth than he does. After CNN tried to destroy Nick Sandmann, he sued and they were forced to settled [sic]. Maybe Joe had to take a pay cut for the settlement,” radio host Jason Rantz tweeted.

