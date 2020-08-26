https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/26/cnn-analyst-joe-lockhart-doubles-down-after-scummy-take-on-nick-sandmann-by-being-exactly-what-he-claims-to-hate/

Last night, CNN analyst and consummate professional Joe Lockhart expressed his opinion about Nick Sandmann’s RNC speech:

Unsurprisingly, Joe got smacked around quite a bit for that.

But after having the night to sleep on it, he came to his senses this morning.

We kid, of course:

Wow, he sure showed them!

What’s really fun is that Joe Lockhart is apparently physically incapable of calling out Donald Trump without trying to out-Trump him.

At best.

Way to stick it to the MAGA legions, Joe!

