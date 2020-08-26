https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/cnn-don-lemon-become-parody-website-watch-delusion-street-violence-play-real-time-video/

What street violence? There is no stinking street violence!

CNN and Don Lemon had a collective meltdown on Tuesday after Day 2 of the RNC 2020.

Don Lemon and his guests last night ensured Americans that there is no violence in the cities today.

Every thing is fine.

That’s just fake news by the Trump campaign.

Meanwhile, in the background the Kenosha riots are playing out in real time.

This is comedy gold.

How batsh*t crazy is @cnn? This batsh*t crazy… Wait til the end! The most nonsensical BS you’ve seen in a while. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8PbZSEveq7 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 26, 2020

