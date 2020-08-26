https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnn-political-analyst-on-melanias-speech-makes-me-want-to-vomit

When First Lady Melania Trump delivered her speech Tuesday night for the Republican National Convention, CNN political analyst Brian Karem, who also serves as a White house correspondent for Playboy, responded to faux-comedienne Kathy Griffin’s tweet “Seriously, f*** this bitch” with a typically objective reply for a left-wing journalist: “Makes me want to vomit.”

Makes me want to vomit. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 26, 2020

POTUS holds up what appears to be a blank piece of paper claiming it contains the Mexican deal. Refuses to answer when I ask him to show us. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/m8sgJer9Uq — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 11, 2019

In June 2019, Karem was accused of spreading “fake news” on Twitter after claiming that the paper President Trump waved of a written agreement between the U.S. and Mexico was blank. Karem tweeted, “POTUS holds up what appears to be a blank piece of paper claiming it contains the Mexican deal. Refuses to answer when I ask him to show us.”

Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford showed the folded piece of paper with text on it:

“the Government of Mexico will take all necessary steps under domestic law to bring the agreement into force with a view to ensuring that the agreement will enter into force within 45 days.” @realDonaldTrump #Mexico agreement. Second photo flipped @washingtonpost @postpolitics pic.twitter.com/lWuJU9bpYK — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) June 11, 2019

For those curious here is the original frame. @realDonaldTrump spoke for approximately 20 minutes pulling out the letter several different times. If you want to further analyze I suggest you watch the full clip. pic.twitter.com/iFHg2lDfm2 — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) June 11, 2019

Karem later updated his initial tweet.

In July 2019, at President Trump’s social media summit, Karem sounded off again. As The Daily Wire reported, “Karem looked at a group of individuals, many of whom were Trump supporters, that had been selected to attend the White House’s Social Media Summit and said, “’This is a group of people that are eager for demonic possession.’”

Last month, Karem heckled White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as she left the podium following a press briefing, yelling, “Hey Kayleigh, wear a mask!”

The contempt mainstream media has shown for Melania Trump goes back years; in February 2017 the New York Times admitted that one of its reporters was spreading the rumor that First Lady Melania Trump had worked as a “hooker” for an escort service.A Times spokesman said, “At a party last night, a Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics, referred to an unfounded rumor regarding Melania Trump. The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse.”

In March 2017, speaking with MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell, reporter David Cay Johnson said of Melania,”She did do very sleazy porn.”In October 2017, MSNBC “Morning Joe”co-host Joe Scarborough took aim at Melania Trump’s campaign to curb bullying, saying, “She sleeps actually with the worst bully in America.”

August 2018: CNN commentator and alleged Republican Ana Navarro took aim at First Lady Melania Trump on Monday, saying it was likely “Melania suffered oxygen deprivation to the brain.”

Reacting to Mrs. Trump’s speech regarding cyberbullying and her “Be Best” campaign, Navarro stated: “On [vacation] & I swore I’d stay off political twitter. But damn, girlfriend’s lack of self-awareness & any sense of shame for her husband’s use of the Presidency to bully others, is hard to ignore. Only plausible explanation here is, Melania suffered oxygen deprivation to the brain.”

Last May, CNN host Don Lemon accused President Donald Trump of being obsessed with former President Barack Obama, including Obama having a “more accomplished” wife and being “better looking.” He ranted, “What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own — didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking?”

