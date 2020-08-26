http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6tgNTFyxCDw/

Tuesday on CNN, network anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden needed to address the rioting in Wisconsin after a video of Kenosha resident Jacob Blake being shot by police made its way onto the internet.

Cuomo said, “You have COVID and Kenosha, Don, and what’s happening in Wisconsin, it’s a Rorschach test for where this country is, and I think it probably represents the biggest threat to the Democratic cause.”

Lemon said, “You took the words right out of my mouth.”

Cuomo said, “That’s because we’re reading from the same teleprompter.”

Lemon said, “That’s all you. This is where I come in. We’ll get to that. But when you said it’s too little too late, I don’t know about that. I mean, we still have a lot of time left until election day. I do think that this —what you said was happening in Kenosha is a Rorschach test for the entire country. I think this is a blind spot for Democrats. I think Democrats are hoping this will go away, and it’s not going to go away.”

He added, “I think maybe Joe Biden may be afraid to do it. I’m not sure. Maybe he won’t, maybe he is. He’s got to address it. He’s got to come out and talk about it. He’s got to do a speech like Barack Obama did about race. He’s got to come out and tell people that he’s going to deal with the issue of police reform in this country, and that’s what’s happening now is happening under Donald Trump’s watch. When he is the president, Kamala Harris is the vice president. Then they will take care of this problem. But guess what? The rioting has to stop. Chris, as you know, and I know it’s showing up in the polling, it’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing right now that is sticking.”

