https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/aug/26/lou-holtz-backs-leader-donald-trump-rnc/

College football legend Lou Holtz spoke at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday in support of President Trump’s re-election, saying he is the right leader for the nation and a proven winner.

“When a leader tells you something, you’ve got to be able to count on it. That’s President Trump. He says what he means, he means what he says, and he’s done what he said he would do at every single turn,” Mr. Holtz said.

After coaching college football for about four decades, Mr. Holtz joined ESPN as an analyst in 2005. He was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

“President Trump always finds a way to get something done. If you want to do something bad enough, you will find a way. If not, you will find an excuse, and excuses are a lot easier to find than solutions. President Trump finds solutions,” he told the RNC audience.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

