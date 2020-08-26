https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-confirmed-kenosha-police-officer-shot-jacob-blake-says-blake-admitted-knife-possession/

Violence and riots erupted Sunday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin in response to an officer-involved shooting after Kenosha police responded to a domestic incident at a home.

For the last 4 days the Democrat-media complex has condemned Kenosha police for “shooting an unarmed black man in front of his children.”

The suspect, Jacob Blake, is seen on video brawling with cops, ignoring officers and attempting to reach for something in his vehicle before being shot in the back multiple times.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul this week refused to tell reporters if Jacob Blake was reaching for a weapon prior to being shot by a police officer.

It turns out there was a knife in Blake’s vehicle on the driver side floorboard!

Jacob Blake may have reached for something after he opened the car door (or he was holding the knife?):

This is the shooting video of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI. pic.twitter.com/yerWbsSxQU — Austin Frisch (@Austin_Zone) August 24, 2020

The Democrats in Wisconsin, including Governor Tony Evers wanted riots so they didn’t disclose that Jacob Blake was indeed in possession of a knife until after 3 nights of violence and bloodshed which ended in 2 deaths and many others wounded.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin DOJ confirmed that the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake is Rusten Sheskey and says Blake “admitted that he had a knife in his possession.”

“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted he had a knife in his possession. DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.”

Police also deployed a taser to attempt to stop Blake, but it was unsuccessful and Blake walked around the front of his SUV, opened the driver side door and possibly reached for something. At this point, the officer discharged his weapon.

Full statement by Wisconsin DOJ:

.⁦@WisDOJ⁩ confirms that the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake is Rusten Sheskey & says Blake “admitted that he had a knife in his possession.” pic.twitter.com/R8DORSp3Sq — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) August 26, 2020

