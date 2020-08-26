https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/confirmed-medical-examiner-thought-george-floyd-fatal-level-fentanyl-system-time-death/

The medical examiner who examined George Floyd’s death believed that Floyd had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system when he died.

We reported on August 4th in a post by Larry Johnson that we had a video and a transcript of the the altercation with police surrounding George Floyd’s death. Both pieces of evidence show that Floyd was as high as a kite when he was arrested on the day of his death. Johnson said: “…the Minnesota Attorney General tried to keep the public from seeing the video…”

Here is the video of the event:

Here’s the link to the transcripts.

Johnson shared:

Also worth noting that the police were not physically aggressive with Floyd. They did not punch him or jerk him around. Floyd, in his drugged state, was not cooperative. It is a shame that the officers who detained Floyd lacked clairvoyance or the ability to read Floyd’s mind or mentally test the chemical content of his blood. That kind of knowledge might have given them an early clue that Floyd was a dead man walking because of the toxic brew of illegal drugs he had shoved into his system.

FOX9 in Minneapolis reported yesterday:

New exhibits filed in the case against the four former Minneapolis Police Officers accused of murdering George Floyd suggest the Hennepin County Medical Examiner thought George Floyd’s fentanyl levels were at a potentially “fatal level”, but his and other medical examiner’s findings showed he died of a combination of factors. Six pieces of evidence were filed in the case Tuesday one day after former officer Tou Thao’s attorneys requested the release of the full autopsy reports from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the Armed Forces Medical Examiner and the private medical examiners hired by George Floyd’s family. The Armed Forces Medical Examiner filed a memorandum agreeing with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s final conclusion that Floyd’s death was a homicide, saying, “His death was caused by the police subdual and restraint in the setting of severe hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication.” However, two other memos filed Tuesday from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office about conversations with Chief Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker paint a different picture about the nature of Floyd’s death. In one memorandum filed May 26 after a virtual meeting with Baker, the Attorney’s Office said Baker concluded, “The autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation.” Baker told the attorney his investigation was incomplete pending a toxicology report, however. The other memorandum filed June 1 by the Attorney’s Office indicated Baker said Floyd’s level of fentanyl was “pretty high,” and a potentially “fatal level.” “[Dr. Andrew Baker] said that if Mr. Floyd had been found dead in his home (or anywhere else) and there were no other contributing factors he would conclude that it was an overdose death,” the June 1 memo said.

Now that it appears George Floyd died at least in part from an overdose, all the crazies who brutalized the cops, rioted in the streets, tore down neighborhoods, murdered, assaulted, looted and maimed innocent Americans can stop, apologize and repay those they hurt.

