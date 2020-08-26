https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/conway-trump-stuck-me-even-when-it-was-uncomfortable?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said President Trump “stuck by” her and other women in the administration even when it was “uncomfortable” and America “knows he stands by them as well.”

“When people have come really hard at me, and other women in this administration, he has stood by us even when it was uncomfortable, even when he clearly could have said, ‘You know what? You’ll always be part of our history, part of our fabric here at the White House but this is getting untenable,’ ” Conway said in response to a question from Just the News at the White House on Wednesday evening. “He stuck by me, and I think America knows he stands by them as well.”

Conway also said Trump is “well-positioned” for reelection as she departs the White House.

“I said to the president, ‘You’re really well positioned for reelection,'” Conway said. “I feel that way, and I haven’t always felt that way. He knows that, too. I think he’s well positioned. I think a week from now the polls are going to show him ahead in some key states, and I’m not sure the other campaign is going to be able to adjust in time because they seem to have one gear, one note, one speed and one volume.”

Reflecting on her time at the White House, Conway noted she had a disagreement with the president in the Oval Office that sticks out in her mind. Just the News asked Conway to elaborate on the policy disagreements she had with Trump.

“Oh, several. No, there have been some in the Oval Office — that one was the Cabinet room. I’ll review it some other time when that issue is settled, but it was a great example of being unafraid, with the cameras off obviously,” she said.

“That’s what I do by day. You see 2% of what I do out here – of a president who said no, no, no I disagree with all of that, I think we’re going to go this way. And I’ll say, ‘I just want to tell you the five reasons I would do it differently,’ and he listened to all five. I handed him my piece of paper,” she also said.

Conway continued, “I’m telling you. Everybody, but I think particularly women, should have, men in their life like that, should have a boss like that at some point.”

Conway is leaving the White House at the end of the week to focus on her family. Her husband, George, is stepping away from the anti-Trump Lincoln project as well. Conway’s daughter Claudia has made headlines recently for her anti-Trump TikTok videos.

Conway was also asked whether the president might postpone his Republican National Convention speech on Thursday evening due to Hurricane Laura.

“We never say no around here because things happen at a volume and velocity around here, and we adapt to events. As of right now, the president plans to speak,” she said.

