https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tomcotton-newhampshire-trip-2024/2020/08/26/id/984000

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Wednesday downplayed a rumored 2024 presidential campaign, saying that his recent trip to New Hampshire was to help President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

“My name is on the ticket right now in Arkansas,” Cotton said on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” in an interview. “I hope the people of Arkansas will trust me with another six years in the United States Senate.”

He added that his visit to New Hampshire last month, which sparked rumors of White House ambitions because of its early primary, was intended to help bring support to Trump.

“New Hampshire is also a critical swing state,” Cotton said. “Remember, President Trump only lost it by a couple thousand votes in 2016, and we have competitive Senate races there. That’s what I was doing in New Hampshire, as well as states like Tennessee, and I’m going to be traveling to Georgia next week to campaign as well.”

Cotton is set to speak at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, with an address during primetime focusing on China, according to The New York Times’ Jonathan Martin, who tweeted the information with the comment, “little #2024 news.”

