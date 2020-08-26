https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/court-grants-trans-student-access-mens-restroom-citing-gorsuch/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A United States appeals court on Wednesday cited June’s landmark Supreme Court decision on gay and transgender issues in a decision finding that a transgender male student was discriminated against by not being allowed to use the men’s restroom.

In a 2-1 decision, the Richmond, Virginia, court stated that Gavin Grimm, a student who sued a Virginia school board in 2015, was the victim of “a special kind of discrimination against a child that he will no doubt carry with him for life.”

Judge Henry Floyd wrote in the court’s majority opinion that in light of the June Supreme Court decision Bostock v. Clayton County, which found that gay and transgender people are protected by nondiscrimination employment laws, the court had “little difficulty in holding that a bathroom policy precluding Grimm from using the boys restrooms discriminated against him.”

