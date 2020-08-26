https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/crenshaw-dems-building-eerie-narrative-trump-victory-will-illegitimate/

A member of Congress who was selected to make one of the speeches at this week’s Republican National Convention is charging that Democrats are creating a “narrative” that the results of the 2020 presidential election will be “illegitimate” if President Trump wins.

Several prominent leaders in the Democrat Party already have claimed that the military will have to escort President Trump out of the White House, if he loses, as they say he won’t go voluntarily.

This week the rhetoric was pushed to new heights by Hillary Clinton’s demand that the nominee, Joe Biden, “should not concede under any circumstances.”

She made her comments on a Showtime program interview.

“Because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win, if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” she said.

During the 2016 race, which she lost to President Trump, she had attempted to make political points by claiming that Trump would not accept the results of the election, if she won.

Now she’s openly telling her party’s candidate, that he should not accept the results of the 2020 race.

She said she expects the race to be close, and charged that Republicans are trying to tamper with the results.

In fact, she was projected by most media outlets and polling companies to defeat, handily, Trump during 2016. It was on election day when the pollsters abruptly reversed their forecasts over the course of the day, when Trump easily won.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, in a report at Fox News, called the notion that Biden should not concede, “no matter the circumstances,” “eerie.”

But he said the idea can be seen to be in support of the narrative that if President Trump wins, it’s “illegitimate.”

Clinton said the Democrats are going to require “a massive legal operation,” which obviously would focus on making sure Democrat candidates have every advantage in the ballot counting.

“And I know the Biden campaign is working on that,” she revealed.

“How bold she is with just laying out their plan like that. And we all know that’s the plan, right? Create as much chaos around elections as possible,” Crenshaw said on Wednesday.

“They’ve started to build a narrative that if Donald Trump gets elected it will be illegitimate, and now they’re laying out their plan,” he said.

The whole election is being complicated by Democrat demands that essentially insists ballots be mailed to everyone – and then returned by mail. President Trump has pointed out such procedures lend themselves to mail fraud, as has been documented in several recent elections where thousands of ballots came back too late, or weren’t delivered properly to voters.

“If we’re all being honest and got a bunch of problem solvers in a room and say, ‘We want an election that is verifiable and secure so we all know that our vote counts,’ obvious elements of that is in-person voting and voter I.D.,” Crenshaw said. “Everybody would agree on those common-sense elements so you should find it very suspicious that these are the things that Democrats fight against the most.”

“It’s very, very strange and it’s because they want to create chaos in the elections,” Crenshaw said. “They want to be able to tinker with the chaos and claim victory even when they didn’t win.”

