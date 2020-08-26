https://hannity.com/media-room/crenshaw-on-hillary-its-simply-eerie-clinton-telling-biden-not-to-concede-if-trump-wins/

Rep. Dan Crenshaw slammed Hillary Clinton’s recent interview where she urged Joe Biden not to concede the 2020 election “under any circumstances,” calling her rhetoric just plain “eerie.”

“It’s eerie … Eerie is the word… That’s the plan. They’ve started to build a narrative that, if Donald Trump gets elected, it will be illegitimate. And now they’re laying out their plan,” said Crenshaw.

Hillary Clinton said “under no circumstances should Joe Biden concede” if President Trump wins.@DanCrenshawTX: “It’s eerie … They’ve started to build a narrative that, if Donald Trump gets elected, it will be illegitimate. And now they’re laying out their plan.” pic.twitter.com/YacQGBZSEa — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 26, 2020

“We’ve got to have a massive legal operation. I know the Biden campaign is working on that. We have to have poll workers, and I urge people who are able to be a poll worker. We have to have our own teams of people to counter the forces of intimidation,” said Clinton.

“We know more about what they’re going to do, and Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I believe this is going to drag out!” she added.

Hillary Clinton has some advice for Joe Biden: Don’t concede in a close race. The 2016 nominee sits down with @jmpalmieri and @sho_thecircus to urge Dems to pay close attention to GOP strategy. pic.twitter.com/REwfLf1QjS — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

Watch Crenshaw’s comments above.

