https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/26/dana-loesch-blasts-bette-midler-for-mocking-melania-trumps-accent/

Bette Midler, classy as ever:

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Dana Loesch bringing the heat as always:

Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five. https://t.co/zgZ9tWVwdr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2020

Maybe she’ll give her next speak in one of the other languages she’s reportedly fluent in?

She speaks 6 languages, English is one of them. How about you? — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) August 26, 2020

Not only does she speak English, but 4 other languages as well. Jealousy is an ugly emotion isn’t it? — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) August 26, 2020

Maybe but her English is better than my Slovenian (or Serbian or French or Italian or German) — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) August 26, 2020

It really was an ugly tweet:

People who learn a foreign language as adults almost never lose their accents. In other news, a public figure, presumably left-leaning, thinks “Learn English” is a devastating riposte to an immigrant giving a speech at a convention. https://t.co/z4sbBxAo25 — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) August 26, 2020

dunking on an immigrant for not speaking her second language as well as you speak the only language you know to own the cons. https://t.co/cM2pGBZ5jm — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 26, 2020

Hollywood leftists are hateful bigots. https://t.co/JK4OW9kI55 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 26, 2020

But, you see, she’s just giving Trump supporters a taste of their own medicine:

Why not? Just giving them a taste of their own immigrant bashing medicine. I guess they’re not keen. https://t.co/yAuMjgxqiH — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

It really is who she’s become:

The rules are different for Dems:

If this was said about a Dem people would be upset https://t.co/MuSzcBxjRX — Beth Baumann (@eb454) August 26, 2020

Watch a clip here:

First Lady Melania Trump to those affected by COVID-19: “you are not alone, my husband’s administration will not stop fighting…Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic” pic.twitter.com/wK8BllwXe8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 26, 2020

***

