Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

If you thought things were settling down in Minneapolis, think again. Looting and rioting have broken out again tonight after a homicide suspect took his own life. Rumors spread on social media that the police had shot him, a trend of misinformation we’ve seen play out in Chicago as well.

Videos of the chaos are starting to emerge.

Looting in downtown Minneapolis. Haskell’s liquor store and Medical Arts building included. This is all linked to alleged suicide of suspect in earlier homicide. Crowds down here were convinced he was shot by police. pic.twitter.com/zaIKUw8IlC — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

Massive looting and rioting in Nicollet Mall Target. #mplsdowntown pic.twitter.com/zHmt9tBm5Z — Mike Karbo (@MKarbo) August 27, 2020

Target should probably think about just closing all stores in the area at this point, but I digress.

What we are seeing here is yet more lawlessness by people looking for any reason to act out. This is not righteous anger, nor do I even buy that most of them believe whatever lie they read on social media. They just want to cause destruction and steal things. There is no deeper meaning or justification here.

Apparently, this all started after a man killed someone on a parking ramp. Police were pursing him when he shot himself. That led social media instigators to spread a lie that police had shot the man. In organized fashion, people began to gather in downtown to take part in a new round of destruction. It’s anarchy and it’s a direct result of failed leadership at the local and state levels.

Just got robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis for my bulletproof vest and backpack — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020

Speaking of failed leadership, here’s Minnesota’s useless governor.

Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The State Patrol is headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2020

This isn’t about healing. No one looting is doing so out of some deep care and hurt. They are just criminals doing what criminals do. Walz’s weakness has created an environment where portions of his citizens do not respect the police, nor the law. He can’t put the genie back in the bottle now.

Minneapolis’ resident beta male mayor also chimed in.

We need everyone to keep the peace and immediately go home. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) August 27, 2020

Yeah, I’m sure that’ll do it. If only someone had thought of asking people to go home before tonight.

Note that neither “leader” directly calls out the looting and rioting, only using abstract phrases like “destruction will not be tolerated,” as if stores just destroy themselves. How about calling rioters what they are and directly rebutting the lie about police shooting a man? But that would take actual guts and neither of these man have any.

Minnesota has some big choices ahead of them electorally. They shouldn’t forget these moments.

