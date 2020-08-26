[embedded content]

Business owner’s furniture store set on fire

I spoke with Scott and his mother Linda. Their furniture store was set on fire last night during the Kenosha riots. Linda cried at the sight of the wreckage.

Scott had a response to people who would say it’s just property and there’s insurance. Full vid: https://t.co/y1F7QgigE6 pic.twitter.com/Zw1y6ayds6

— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020