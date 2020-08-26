https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-torch-40-years-of-work-in-a-flash/
Business owner’s furniture store set on fire
I spoke with Scott and his mother Linda. Their furniture store was set on fire last night during the Kenosha riots. Linda cried at the sight of the wreckage.
Scott had a response to people who would say it’s just property and there’s insurance. Full vid: https://t.co/y1F7QgigE6 pic.twitter.com/Zw1y6ayds6
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020