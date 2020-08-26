https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/obamacare-cheri-bustos-dccc-red-to-blue/2020/08/26/id/984001

The Republican Party’s efforts “to take away people’s healthcare” has put the GOP on defense and given the Democrats a better chance to expand their majority in the House, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chair Cheri Bustos said in a statement Wednesday.

The Illinois congresswoman said two candidates – Ammar Campa-Najjar in California’s 50th congressional district and Nancy Goroff in New York’s first congressional district – have been added to the DCCC’s “Red to Blue” program that aims to flip red districts in favor of the Democrats.

Bustos noted the DCCC is now targeting 33 seats as part of the program and insists a strong class of candidates has been recruited that puts “Democrats in a commanding position to continue expanding our offensive battlefield and expand our majority.”

She said this stands in contrast to Washington, D.C., Republicans, who “are still trying to take away people’s healthcare during a deadly pandemic, and it is putting them on defense in what they once assumed was ruby-Red territory.”

Bustos is referring to Supreme Court cases brought by Republicans which seek to strike down the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare, after the GOP got rid of the ACA’s individual mandate, Breitbart reported.

The Republican majority in Congress failed to repeal Obamacare entirely before the midterms, after which Democrats regained the majority.

