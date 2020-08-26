http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VlDt4vKrfmE/

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported Mexican national with a murder conviction. The agents found the man hiding on a train after he illegally re-entered the United States.

Bracketville Station Border Patrol agents received information from Union Pacific Railroad officials about an “unauthorized passenger” on one of their trains near Spofford, Texas. Agents responded to the train’s location and began a search, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

During the search of the train, the agents found a man hiding between two rail cars. The agents interviewed the man and identified him as 44-year-old Leonardo Matias Carrasco. The agents determined the Mexican man entered the U.S. illegally. The agents transported the man to the Brackettville Station for medical screening and background investigation.

During a records check, the agents learned that a court in Texas convicted Carrasco for a 1998 murder in Tennessee Colony. The Texas court sentenced the Mexican man to five years in prison. Four years later, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported Carrasco to Mexico at the Hidalgo, Texas, border crossing.

Carrasco now faces new felony federal charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. If convicted on the new charge, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most apprehended migrants are transported to rally points where they undergo a medical screening and criminal background investigation. Once cleared, they are expelled to Mexico. Most are expelled within two hours of their apprehension, Border Patrol officials told Breitbart Texas.

