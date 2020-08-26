https://davidharrisjr.com/eric/detroits-mail-in-voting-madness-detroit-absentee-ballot-chaos-so-inaccurate-we-cant-even-attempt-to-make-right/?utm_source=rss#038;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=detroits-mail-in-voting-madness-detroit-absentee-ballot-chaos-so-inaccurate-we-cant-even-attempt-to-make-right

‘Detroit Absentee Ballot Chaos: ‘So Inaccurate We Can’t Even Attempt to Make Right’

Many people involved in the collecting and counting of the ballots are seasonal workers, who just got hired, and are prone to making mistakes, especially in areas with poor training systems in place. Voter fraud – Criminal charges have brought against those caught for tampering with votes and destroying ballots. Thousand of people have been caught voting multiple times, for someone else, including dead people.

Another example of the failure of mail-in ballots come out of Detroit.

The Detroit News reported 1.6 million Michiganders cast absentee ballots in August and that number is expected to be higher in November.

The problem is the recorded ballot counts in 72% of Detroit’s absentee voting precincts didn’t match the number of ballots cast, spurring officials in Michigan’s largest county to ask the state to investigate ahead of a pivotal presidential election.

Without an explanation from Detroit election workers for the mismatches, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers requested this week for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office to examine the “training and processes” used in Detroit’s Aug. 4 primary, which one official described as a “perfect storm” of challenges. The board is charged with certifying election results.

In 46% of all Detroit’s precincts — absentee and Election Day — vote counts were out of balance, according to information presented Tuesday to the Wayne County Board of Canvassers. Specifically, the number of ballots tracked in precinct poll books did not match the number of ballots counted.

The situation could amplify the spotlight on absentee ballots in Michigan ahead of an election for which record levels of mail-in voting are expected and President Donald Trump is already raising concerns about how votes will be handled.

According to the Detriot News

The problems with the Detroit’s numbers in the Aug. 4 primary included ballots being put in the wrong tracking containers, said Monica Palmer, one of the Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

“It was so inaccurate that we can’t even attempt to make it right,” said Palmer, chairwoman of the board.

Winfrey said the vast majority of the absentee voting precincts in the city were less than three ballots off, plus or minus. Being off by three or fewer is allowed, Winfrey said — but it’s unclear what policy she was referring to.

Similar things happen in every election, she added, and they’re the result of a labor-intensive process and people making mistakes after working 20 hours in a day.

Detroit’s voting problems in 2016 led to a Michigan Bureau of Elections audit of 136 of the city’s most irregular precincts, which found an “an abundance of human errors” but no evidence of “pervasive voter fraud.” There were 216 questionable votes that resulted in a net overvote of 40 ballots — or 40 more ballots cast than voters.

