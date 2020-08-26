https://www.westernjournal.com/disgraced-activist-shaun-king-begins-publicly-naming-officers-kenosha-police-department/

Leftist activist Shaun King wants the officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake to be publicly named even as rioters take to the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in violence that has turned deadly.

King gave the department an ultimatum Tuesday on Twitter.

“To the Kenosha Police Department, If you do not name the officer who brutally shot Jacob Blake on Sunday, we will simply begin naming officers from your department who may or may not be him. F— it. Your protection of his identity is unethical. What’s his name?” he said.

The department has not publicly identified the two officers who were involved in the incident but has said they have been placed on administrative leave.

King started throwing names around and included a post in which one officer is supposedly “in protective custody in a hotel because people thought he shot Jacob Blake. POLICE COULD END THIS RIGHT NOW. They are deliberately protecting the man who shot Jacob. What’s his name?”

He posted images and names of officers on Twitter, without any confirmation from police that the officers were involved in the Sunday incident in which Blake, 29, was shot after a scuffle with police.

The shooting, which was captured on video, became the trigger for three nights of rioting. Two people were killed and one was wounded in the violence overnight Tuesday.

King’s actions were criticized by many on Twitter.

To start naming officers who were not involved in the incident is simply irresponsible. We all want answers, but do it the right way by continuing the pressure on the administration. — Fredrick Smith (@FASSMITTY) August 26, 2020

“Your protection of his identity is unethical” But all the officers you plan on naming so they get harassed by mobs, that is ethical??????? — Aron Kaufman #LafreniereSZN (@AronAKauf) August 26, 2020

This tweet violates TOS and has been reported. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) August 26, 2020

RELATED: The Kenosha Riots Just Turned Deadly

King had earlier tweeted that he would not “call for peace” as rioting broke out in Kenosha.

“We’ve tried peace. For years. Y’all don’t understand that language,” he said. “We are calling for a complete dismantling of American policing. It’s NOT broken. It was built to work this way. And mayhem is the consequence. You earned it.”

Nah. I’m not going to call for peace.

We’ve tried peace.

For years. Y’all don’t understand that language. We are calling for a complete dismantling of American policing. It’s NOT broken.

It was built to work this way. And mayhem is the consequence.

You earned it. — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 24, 2020

The shooting is being investigated by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley as well as the Wisconsin Justice Department’s division of criminal investigation, according to CNN.

“We’re asked to make two determinations,” Graveley said. “One, did any officer in this case commit any crimes, and two, are there any crimes that we believe were committed that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt?”

The Justice Department is investigating possible civil rights violations in connection with the shooting, CNN reported, citing sources it did not name.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the initial dispatcher who sent police to the location where Blake was shot told the officers that he “isn’t supposed to be there and he took the complainant’s keys and is refusing to give them back.”

The dispatcher later reported — just as police arrived on the scene — that the woman who initially phoned in the complaint was not being cooperative.

Police were also alerted that a warrant had been issued for a person at the address to which they were responding.

On July 6, Blake had been charged by Kenosha County prosecutors with sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct and an arrest warrant for him had been issued, the Daily Mail reported.

King was dismissed by Black Lives Matter figurehead DeRay McKesson in a Medium article last September accusing him of fraud and deception.

#ShaunKing (better known as Martin Luther Cream, Talcum X, Harriet Conman….etc) needs to keep Jacob Blake’s name out of his fraudulent mouth. He should not be allowed to speak for the black community. Ever. — Corey Atherley (@Corey_Atherley) August 26, 2020

“We never aim to replicate the power dynamic of the system we are up against — a system that embraces a devious lack of transparency, willingly sacrifices the vulnerable to protect itself, and replaces truth with convenient lies,” McKesson wrote. “Yet Shaun King has done just that.”

The Daily Beast ran a lengthy piece in May that raised questions on where the money King has claimed to raise for various causes has gone.

