https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/don-lemon-is-panicked/
Don Lemon is worried riots and violence will hurt Democrats in November
Here’s the full clip…
CNN’s Don Lemon is panicking over the disastrous impact that far-left riots are having on the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/lqZl7nuKQ6
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020
‘Are you trying to get Trump re-elected?’ — Worker in Kenosha after store windows shattered
Windows of businesses and residential buildings being smashed on University Avenue — which were not preemptively boarded up. This Papa John’s employee asks protesters, “Do you want Trump to be elected?” pic.twitter.com/IbSubGfGs6
— Dylan Brogan (@telldylan) August 26, 2020
Rasmussen noticed Don Lemon’s sudden attitude shift…
Last night @donlemon called for the rioting to end, “because it’s showing up in the polling.”
What polling? The media polling after the DNC Convention that was never released over the weekend.
Yes, folks, it exists. You’re just not allowed to see it. https://t.co/yjm1UUdfmf
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 26, 2020
New Zogby Poll Today Shows Trump Is Strong With Black Voters