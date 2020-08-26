[embedded content]

Don Lemon is worried riots and violence will hurt Democrats in November

[embedded content]

CNN’s Don Lemon is panicking over the disastrous impact that far-left riots are having on the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/lqZl7nuKQ6

‘Are you trying to get Trump re-elected?’ — Worker in Kenosha after store windows shattered

Windows of businesses and residential buildings being smashed on University Avenue — which were not preemptively boarded up. This Papa John’s employee asks protesters, “Do you want Trump to be elected?” pic.twitter.com/IbSubGfGs6

Rasmussen noticed Don Lemon’s sudden attitude shift…

Last night @donlemon called for the rioting to end, “because it’s showing up in the polling.”

What polling? The media polling after the DNC Convention that was never released over the weekend.

Yes, folks, it exists. You’re just not allowed to see it. https://t.co/yjm1UUdfmf

— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 26, 2020