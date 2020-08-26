https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/don-lemon-is-panicked/

Posted by Kane on August 26, 2020 5:32 pm

Don Lemon is worried riots and violence will hurt Democrats in November

Here’s the full clip…

‘Are you trying to get Trump re-elected?’ — Worker in Kenosha after store windows shattered

Rasmussen noticed Don Lemon’s sudden attitude shift…

New Zogby Poll Today Shows Trump Is Strong With Black Voters

