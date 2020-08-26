https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/donna-brazile-suffers-on-air-meltdown/

[embedded content]

Fox & Friends Cuts Away from Donna Brazile Meltdown — ‘You Cannot Erase My History’

While commenting on the first night of the Republican National Convention, Tammy Bruce said, “No Democrat has spoken out against the nature of what’s happening in Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, Baltimore, New York, Chicago. Americans have a choice, and the fact is that the Republicans are showing an expanse of what the American sensibility and what the American future is.”

Brazile said, “This is why the choir sounds like a note coming from a scratched record. It sounds like I will never be an American in your world, because, after 400 years, my family cannot walk out of this house without fearing violence.”

After an extended back and forth, Brazile said, “She ignores the reality of what is happening. She is ignoring it because I see it. Tammy, I see it every day. I see the violence, Tammy. Coming from someone who does not live my existence — you do not recognize my existence, Tammy. You do not recognize my existence! You are the shameful one. You are the shameful one. You cannot erase my history.”