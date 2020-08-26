https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/exclusive-interview-with-alleged-kenosha-shooter

BlazeTV reporter

Elijah Schaffer has been risking his life to tell the stories that mainstream media won’t cover. Late Tuesday night, Elijah found himself in the middle of a shoot-out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where two people were fatally shot and a third was wounded during the ongoing protests and rioting after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

Elijah joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Wednesday to share

video footage of the harrowing night and discuss his interview with the alleged shooter shortly before the deadly event took place.

