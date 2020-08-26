https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/far-left-democrats-sent-money-blm-actblue-took-donations-distributing-funds-elite-approved-democrat-candidates/

The Gateway Pundit reported on May 30th that the recent riots in Democrat-led cities around the country were coordinated and related to three main groups: 1) US based Islamist Organizations, 2) Domestic terrorists, and 3) Other radical groups and Marxists linked to the Democrat Party.



There clearly was no reason for the mass riots taking place around the country after the death of the individual at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Nothing warranted the wholesale destruction of property, the murder and and riots around the US since that event. Nothing excused the mass violence and destruction.

The Gateway Pundit was also the first to report that ActBlue was raising money using BLM as its front group for the donations.

The Daily Caller confirmed this and reported that BLM is not a non-profit organization and nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it provides ‘fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services to BLM.

Candice Owen reported on the BLM – ActBlue relationship and was targeted by a bogus fact-checker. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch jumped in and stated that the findings confirmed what we and Candice Owen reported:

Transparency? So if you want to make a tax-deductible charitable donation directly to Black Lives Matter, you can’t. You donate to Act Blue Charities. Act Blue Charities sends this money, allegedly, to another charity, Thousand Currents, which runs BLM as a “fiscal sponsorship.” — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 20, 2020

Thousand Currents is a supposedly non-profit organization and Susan Rosenberg served on its Board. Susan Rosenberg was a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group, which included Obama friend Bill Ayers. President Bill Clinton gave her a pardon on his last day in office.

So in summary contributions to BLM are funneled through ActBlue, the major resource for Democrat donations, and then funneled to an organization ran by a member of a domestic terrorist group.

We next reported that ActBlue in Texas is paying, not only candidates, but thousands of other unidentified individuals.

We still question if ActBlue is paying rioters for their attempts to destroy American cities?

Today we can report that ActBlue uses its monopolistic fundraising site to back only certain candidates the elites in the Democrat Party believe are worthy of their funds (much of which were extorted from US corporations to support BLM).

One radical progressive candidate is finding this out. Democrat Aaron Coleman in Kansas reported yesterday that his ActBlue account was shut down:

Apparently the gods overseeing the Democrat Party don’t deem him worthy.

My only point is, if I was going door to door talking about my troubled past and what I did, and the voters still choose me. Maybe my opponent just wasn’t the right fit for the district? Or maybe… you can’t get the vote of people who care about policy with only scare tactics. — Aaron Coleman 🌹 (@Aaron4KS37) August 25, 2020

Hat tip to Cernovich who brought this to our attention:

ActBlue is deplatforming candidates deemed too progressive. I oppose this obviously as ActBlue is a near monopoly at this point. https://t.co/a7gWE3RHgk — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 26, 2020

ActBlue is the cornerstone of the Democrat Party and its move to the left. It calls itself a non-profit but does all its work for Democrats including accepting donations from BLM and then only funding candidates it claims are worthy. Stealing from others and using it to support your own – kinda sounds like communism.

